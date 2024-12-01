Raymond Realty may get listed in Q2 FY26, says CEO Harmohan Sahni

Raymond Limited’s real estate arm, Raymond Realty, plans to get listed during the second quarter of the next financial year (Q2FY26), according to Harmohan Sahni, chief executive officer (CEO), Raymond Realty.

“We are expecting the order by June-July 2025 as far as the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is concerned. The listing should happen sometime between August-September next year, according to our current estimates,” Sahni said.

In an interaction with Business Standard, Sahni said the company does not need to raise additional capital for the next 18 to 24 months and that it is “sitting on a pile of cash