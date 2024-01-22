Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ready to invest in India to accelerate, push SAF production: Airbus

Qantas Airways, Airbus, and the Queensland government had in March 2023 announced a collaboration to invest in a biofuel production facility, which is being developed by Jet Zero Australia, LanzaJet

Julien Manhes, Head of SAF, Airbus
Premium

Julien Manhes, Head of SAF, Airbus

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 8:43 PM IST
Airbus is willing to invest in India to accelerate the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) if the right opportunity arises, Julien Manhes, head of SAF at the European planemaker, has told Business Standard in an interview.

“We are helping projects to accelerate (SAF production) by bringing funds. We are not going to become fuel producers. But where our money can help, we are willing to consider investing it,” he said, citing the example of what Airbus has done in Australia.

Qantas Airways, Airbus, and the Queensland government had in March 2023 announced a collaboration to invest in a biofuel production facility,

Also Read

IndiGo removes surcharge after 3 months as aviation fuel prices decline

What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

Air India changes aircraft order with Airbus, cites 'business requirements'

Government may implement 2-month asset freeze of airlines under insolvency

IndiGo waives fuel surcharge on domestic, and international flights

SJVN signs agreement to provide technical consultancy services to NHAI

Murugappa Group's CSR subsidiary AMM Foundation completes 100 years

IHCL hospitality group to build hotel spread over 1.3 acre in Ayodhya

HDFC Bank-led FPI selloff: The fifth-highest weekly exit since 2008

Hi-Tech Pipes announces scale up plans, aims 1 mn tonne production by FY25

Topics : Airbus airlines Aviation sector Aviation fuel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE UpdatesPran Pratishtha at Ram MandirLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir WishesPran Pratishtha ScheduleAyodhya Donation Advantage.IND vs ENG TestsRam Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon