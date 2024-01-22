Ready to invest in India to accelerate, push SAF production: Airbus

Airbus is willing to invest in India to accelerate the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) if the right opportunity arises, Julien Manhes, head of SAF at the European planemaker, has told Business Standard in an interview.

“We are helping projects to accelerate (SAF production) by bringing funds. We are not going to become fuel producers. But where our money can help, we are willing to consider investing it,” he said, citing the example of what Airbus has done in Australia.

Qantas Airways, Airbus, and the Queensland government had in March 2023 announced a collaboration to invest in a biofuel production facility,