Samsung to start manufacturing laptops in India from next month: Report

OYO set to report maiden profit of over Rs 16 crore in Q2: Report

NCLAT to start hearing Google plea against CCI penalty from Nov 28

India is one of world's most competitive aviation markets: IndiGo CEO

F&O rollover data hints Nifty could target 19,300 soon; IT, Metals may lead

Nifty May F&O expiry: Index may break 18,200, faces resistance at 18,350

In today’s advertisements, you often see attractive individuals portraying an idealised life, promoting products ranging from perfumes and cars to fast food and investments. India’s youthful demographic is a prime

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com