Business Standard

Sunday, February 16, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Reebok founder eyes India entry with world's first AI-designed footwear

Reebok founder eyes India entry with world's first AI-designed footwear

In talks with factories in India for local production; Indian brain behind spaceship-inspired shoes

Joseph William Foster, Founder, Reebok
Premium

Joseph William Foster, Founder, Reebok

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Joseph William Foster is known worldwide as the founder of Reebok, and it was his grandfather who revolutionised global sports in 1895 by pioneering the spiked running shoe, shaping the success of millions of sportspersons in the 20th and 21st centuries.
 
In 2025, at the age of 90, Foster has now partnered with 25-year-old entrepreneur Ben Weiss to market what is claimed to be the world’s first commercially available artificial intelligence (AI)-designed footwear.
 
Foster’s new company, Syntilay, is not just eyeing the US and European markets but has already begun talks with factories in India to manufacture and sell the
Topics : Reebok Footwear Shoes

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon