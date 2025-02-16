Reebok founder eyes India entry with world's first AI-designed footwear

Joseph William Foster is known worldwide as the founder of Reebok, and it was his grandfather who revolutionised global sports in 1895 by pioneering the spiked running shoe, shaping the success of millions of sportspersons in the 20th and 21st centuries.

In 2025, at the age of 90, Foster has now partnered with 25-year-old entrepreneur Ben Weiss to market what is claimed to be the world’s first commercially available artificial intelligence (AI)-designed footwear.

Foster’s new company, Syntilay, is not just eyeing the US and European markets but has already begun talks with factories in India to manufacture and sell the