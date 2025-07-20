Reliance Consumer Products on strong growth trajectory: Reliance Retail CFO

Reliance Consumer Products is on a strong accelerated growth trajectory and is rapidly expanding its supply chain and manufacturing capabilities across the country, Dinesh Taluja, chief financial officer, Reliance Retail, said.

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm is also in the process of being demerged from the company’s retail network.

“Our FMCG business is on a very accelerated growth trajectory with revenue nearly doubling year-on-year. While we benefit from Reliance’s retail network, we’ve also built a substantial independent distribution system. Following a high-decibel IPL campaign, Campa now enjoys high recall and double-digit market share in key markets. We’re rapidly expanding