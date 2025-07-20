Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 06:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reliance Retail's AJIO launches four-hour delivery service in six cities

Reliance Retail's AJIO launches four-hour delivery service in six cities

The move comes after Myntra launched its two-hour delivery service called M-Now in select areas of Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Reliance Retail’s online fashion and lifestyle platform AJIO has launched a four-hour delivery service with AJIO-Rush. 
 
Launched in the April-June quarter, AJIO Rush is live in six cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad, with over 130,000 options. A few options from the AJIO Luxe (its premium and luxury fashion and lifestyle platform) catalogue will also be available.  
 
The move comes after Myntra launched its two-hour delivery service called M-Now in select areas of Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. 
 
In its post result release, Reliance Retail said: “AJIO continued to demonstrate improvements in key customer metrics, with new customers’ revenue share reaching 18 per cent, increasing by 150 bps Y-o-Y, and average bill value increasing by 17 per cent Y-o-Y.” It also said that AJIO expanded its product catalogue to over 2.6 million options which grew by 44 per cent Y-o-Y and several new brands were introduced on the platform during the period.
 

Topics : Reliance Retail Online shopping Myntra fashion brand

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

