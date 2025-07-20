Reliance Retail's AJIO launches four-hour delivery service in six cities

Reliance Retail’s online fashion and lifestyle platform AJIO has launched a four-hour delivery service with AJIO-Rush.
Launched in the April-June quarter, AJIO Rush is live in six cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad, with over 130,000 options. A few options from the AJIO Luxe (its premium and luxury fashion and lifestyle platform) catalogue will also be available.
The move comes after Myntra launched its two-hour delivery service called M-Now in select areas of Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai.
In its post result release, Reliance Retail said: “AJIO continued to demonstrate improvements in key customer metrics, with new customers’ revenue share reaching 18 per cent, increasing by 150 bps Y-o-Y, and average bill value increasing by 17 per cent Y-o-Y.” It also said that AJIO expanded its product catalogue to over 2.6 million options which grew by 44 per cent Y-o-Y and several new brands were introduced on the platform during the period.