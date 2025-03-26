Reliance Consumer Products takes its confectionaries to African market

Reliance Consumer Products (RCP) has taken its confectioneries to the African market and has also expanded carbonated beverage drinks brand Campa to Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh, according to a source in the know.

In February, the consumer goods arm of Reliance Industries made its first international foray by taking Campa to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It has now entered other markets as well in the Middle East with its cola brand.

Its confectionery brands include Lotus, Toffeeman and the recently acquired Ravalgaon.

After announcing its launch in the Indian consumer goods space in 2022 and entering the market