Reliance Industries set for EBITDA rebound as growth outlook improves

Reliance Industries Ltd, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is poised for a sharp acceleration in earnings growth, with its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) projected to rise 16 per cent in FY26—a significant rebound from just 2 per cent growth in FY25, according to reports by Goldman Sachs and Bernstein.

Goldman expects Reliance’s CROCI (cash return on capital invested) to expand by 140 basis points to 11 per cent by FY27, flagging limited downside risks to consensus earnings estimates. The improved outlook is underpinned by firming refining margins, a revival in retail operations with 15