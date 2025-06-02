Monday, June 02, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Reliance only Indian company among world's most valuable tech giants

Reliance only Indian company among world's most valuable tech giants

When it comes to Chinese AI app DeepSeek, India holds 6.9 per cent of its active global users, trailing behind China (33.9 per cent) and Russia (9.2 per cent)

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

AI is moving fast, becoming more integrated into our daily work and touching more fields than ever before. | Photo: Bloomberg

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Industries becomes the only Indian firm to break into the top 30 most valuable global tech companies, as a major report highlights AI’s rapid rise and India’s growing digital footprint
 
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries has become the only Indian company to feature in a global list of the 30 most valuable publicly traded technology firms, according to a detailed 340-page report titled 'Trends – Artificial Intelligence'. The report explores how AI is rapidly being adopted across the world and the transformative role it’s playing across industries.
 
The list ranks global tech companies by market value. Unsurprisingly, American tech giants dominate the top spots- Microsoft, Nvidia, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Tesla and Broadcom hold the first eight positions.
 
 
Taiwan’s TSMC comes in at number nine, with China’s Tencent right behind. Reliance, with a market capitalisation of $216 billion, has been placed 23rd.
 
"Over the past 30 years (1995–2025), just five companies remained on the top 30 most highly valued publicly traded global technology companies Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco, IBM and AT&T," the report noted.

Also Read

Premiumstock market, share market, stocks

Bullish Bets: RIL, Dixon, 10 other stocks form 'Golden Cross'; check list

castrol

Reliance, Aramco eye BP's Castrol unit in potential $10 billion deal

Jio enterprise, Reliance Jio, Q4 Results, Cloud services, JioCinema, JioHotstar

JioHotstar tops March OTT charts on mobile for films, series: Nielsen

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Mcap of 6 of top valued cos erodes by ₹78,166 cr; Reliance biggest laggard

PM Narendra Modi is flanked by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (left) and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit in New Delhi on Friday

RIL, Adani, Vedanta pledge ₹1.55 trillion investment in Northeast India

 
It also highlighted how Reliance now sits alongside big global names like Nvidia, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Tesla, Alibaba, Salesforce and China Mobile as a new entrant to the elite list.
 
"In 1995, the USA had 53 per cent (16 of 30) of the most valuable tech companies and 70 per cent (21 of 30) in 2025," it added.
 
Back in 1995, Japan accounted for 30 per cent (9 of 30) of the top companies but none of its firms will feature in 2025. Other countries like the UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, Mexico, and Malaysia had one company each on the list three decades ago but are now absent.
 
"In 2025, new geographic entrants include China with 3, Germany with 2, Taiwan with 1, Netherlands with 1, South Korea with 1 and India with 1," the report said.
 
Taiwan’s sole entry, TSMC, is a global powerhouse in chip manufacturing. It produces 80–90 per cent of the world’s most advanced semiconductors and 62 per cent of all semiconductors.
 
India also leads globally when it comes to mobile users of ChatGPT. It accounts for 13.5 per cent of the monthly active users of the AI-powered chatbot developed by OpenAI. This places India ahead of the USA (8.9 per cent), Indonesia (5.7 per cent), and Brazil (5.4 per cent), while Pakistan contributes 3 per cent.
 
When it comes to Chinese AI app DeepSeek, India holds 6.9 per cent of its active global users, trailing behind China (33.9 per cent) and Russia (9.2 per cent).
 
"Artificial intelligence is reshaping the modern landscape at breakneck speed. What began as research has scaled into emerging core infrastructure across industries, powering everything from customer support to software development, scientific discovery, education, and manufacturing," the report stated.
 
AI is moving fast, becoming more integrated into our daily work and touching more fields than ever before.
 
"Catalysing this growth is the global availability of easy-to-use multimodal AI tools (like ChatGPT) on pervasive mobile devices, augmented by a steep decline in inference costs and an explosion in model availability. Both closed and open-source tools are now widely accessible and increasingly capable, enabling solo developers, startups, and enterprises alike to experiment and deploy with minimal friction," it added.
 
Major tech firms are embedding AI more deeply into their products from smart assistants and copilots to intelligent agents that change how users interact with technology. Whether it’s through AI built into SaaS platforms or smart features in consumer apps, the way we use digital tools is evolving rapidly.
 
On the infrastructure side, investment is rising sharply. Spending by cloud providers, chipmakers, and hyperscalers has reached new highs as they race to support real-time, high-volume AI tasks. This investment goes beyond chips, it includes new data centres, networks, and energy systems to meet the growing demand.
 
"Whether this level of capital expenditure persists remains to be seen, but as AI moves closer to the edge in vehicles, farms, labs, and homes, the distinction between digital and physical infrastructure continues to blur," the report concluded.

More From This Section

Adani group

Adani Group comes under scanner for importing Iranian oil: Report

food processing, EXPORT, fruits, store, grocery

We're reimagining retail for next 500 mn Indians: CityMall CEO Angad Kikla

PremiumMaruti Suzuki India, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki seeks govt help to revive small car demand in India

fertiliser

Sailesh Mehta elected as new Fertiliser Association of India chairman

L'oreal, Beauty, Skincare, Galderma

We intend to more than double our business in India: L'Oreal CEO

Topics : Artificial intelligence Reliance Industries ChatGPT Deepseek China USA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon