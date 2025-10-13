Renewal of trustees' term in focus at Tata Trusts amid ongoing tension

A trustee of Tata Trusts must be reappointed once his term concludes, to be eligible for lifetime trusteeship, according to top sources. The matter assumes significance at a time when Tata Trusts — which holds 66 per cent in Tata Sons — is facing a power struggle.

With some trustees’ tenures up for renewal end of this month, lawyers are learnt to be studying the fineprint of clauses linked to lifetime trusteeship.

Tata Trusts had approved lifetime trusteeship at a meeting held shortly after Ratan Tata’s passing last year. However, sources pointed out that the term of a trustee has