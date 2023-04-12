Roller-coaster ride: How Apple's India strategy finally bore fruit

That was not unexpected. Days before his arrival, the government had rejected Apple’s request for import and sale of refurbished phones in the country. And the response to Cook’s proposal to set up Apple-owned retail stores was to ask the iPhone maker to manufacture in India.

The inauguration of the Apple stores will symbolise the Cupertino, California-based conglomerate’s ambitions to make India a manufacturing and export hub. They will also mark the end of a roller-coaster ride for Apple, ever since Cook’s first visit to India seven years ago. Then, it was reported, his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not go so well.