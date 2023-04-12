Roller-coaster ride: How Apple's India strategy finally bore fruit

Till recently, his impending arrival was a closely guarded secret. But on April 18 and 20 when Apple Inc inaugurates its maiden company owned stores in Delhi and Mumbai, Tim Cook, CEO, who is coming to India should likely be present.
The inauguration of the Apple stores will symbolise the Cupertino, California-based conglomerate’s ambitions to make India a manufacturing and export hub. They will also mark the end of a roller-coaster ride for Apple, ever since Cook’s first visit to India seven years ago. Then, it was reported, his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not go so well.
That was not unexpected. Days before his arrival, the government had rejected Apple’s request for import and sale of refurbished phones in the country. And the response to Cook’s proposal to set up Apple-owned retail stores was to ask the iPhone maker to manufacture in India.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or