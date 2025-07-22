Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 07:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Rosneft's Nayara Energy stake sale hits EU sanctions major roadblock

Rosneft's Nayara Energy stake sale hits EU sanctions major roadblock

Rosneft's proposed sale of its stake in Nayara Energy has encountered a significant roadblock due to the European Union's latest sanctions on Russia's oil sector

Nayara Energy, Nayara
premium

Nayara Energy was formed in 2017 after the Ruia family of the Essar Group sold their stake in Essar Oil to a Rosneft-led consortium in a $12.9 billion deal.

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The proposed sale of Russian energy giant Rosneft’s 49.13 per cent stake in Nayara Energy — which operates India’s largest single-location refinery at Vadinar — has run into a major obstacle following the European Union’s latest sanctions targeting Russia’s oil sector.
 
Rosneft has been looking to exit the Indian venture, with reports pegging Nayara’s total valuation at around $17 billion. Reliance Industries is currently seen as the frontrunner in the race to acquire the stake. However, the EU’s additional sanctions package, announced last week in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, includes Nayara Energy among the entities targeted due to
Topics : Rosneft Nayara Energy European Union
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon