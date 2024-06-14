Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Royalty payments grow faster than sales since pandemic, shows data

Listed companies have seen a sharper rise

Rupee, Indian Rupee
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Ashli Varghese New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Companies are paying more royalties in relation to sales than they did before the pandemic.

Firms’ expenses under royalties, technical know-how, and similar fees increased at a compound annual growth rate of 15.5 per cent between 2018-19 (FY19) and 2022-23. There has been a 9.9 per cent increase in sales.

The data for a large sample of companies is available till FY23. Many are yet to provide financial details for FY24. The gap was narrower over a similar period ended FY19.

Royalty-related expenses had grown 10 per cent over a similar period ended FY19 while sales grew
Topics : Royalty payments Indian companies CMIE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon