RPG Life Sciences eyes GLP-1 entry, US market via plant acquisitions

The company sharpens its domestic specialty formulations focus and looks to scale APIs through acquisitions, while planning partnership-led GLP-1 launches

GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy
One of the most closely watched elements of its domestic strategy is entry into the GLP-1 class, used increasingly for diabetes and obesity. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Sohini Das Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

RPG Life Sciences is planning to enter India’s fast-emerging GLP-1 diabetes and obesity drug class while keeping the US market on its medium-term radar through acquisition-led entry. The company, which is targeting ₹2,500 crore turnover by 2030, is doubling down on domestic branded formulations and expanding its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) capacities through selective buys.
 
“We have created a strategic vision built around five pillars, with building big, scalable brands at the core,” said Ashok Nair, Managing Director, RPG Life Sciences.
 
A pharma veteran with stints at Abbott, Cipla and Torrent Pharma, Nair is steering the RPG Group company toward
