RPG Life Sciences eyes GLP-1 entry, US market via plant acquisitions

RPG Life Sciences is planning to enter India’s fast-emerging GLP-1 diabetes and obesity drug class while keeping the US market on its medium-term radar through acquisition-led entry. The company, which is targeting ₹2,500 crore turnover by 2030, is doubling down on domestic branded formulations and expanding its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) capacities through selective buys.

“We have created a strategic vision built around five pillars, with building big, scalable brands at the core,” said Ashok Nair, Managing Director, RPG Life Sciences.

A pharma veteran with stints at Abbott, Cipla and Torrent Pharma, Nair is steering the RPG Group company toward