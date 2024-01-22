Rs 2.1 trillion media landscape to hot up after Sony-Zee divorce

Consolidation on cards in quest for higher revenue from digital — the present and future of media

Who will buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises? Who will ally with Sony, or Culver Max Entertainment? These are the first questions that popped up as the Sony-Zee merger, signed in December 2021, broke on the eve of its scheduled consummation.

The more important question is, what will it mean for India’s Rs 2.1 trillion media and entertainment business that is becoming a deathbed for foreign media companies?



Media reports say Disney is on the verge of inking a deal giving majority stake to Reliance Industries (JioCinema, Viacom18). This is after 30 years in India. Paramount Global has already given up its