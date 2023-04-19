Rule changes that will make discoms solvent, won't raise political heat

Dues electricity distribution companies (discoms) owe to their states is reducing, giving them space to raise consumers' power bill when fuel prices rise. Dues are now at almost Rs 50,000 crore, halving from levels at the same time last year.
To help things, the union power ministry has offered them a leeway. Discoms can adjust their power tariffs for fuel costs, which mostly arise from imported coal, without having to wait for the state regulators' approval. The offer has a rider: discoms have to adjust tariffs within 90 days of the ministry publishing its regulations, or they have to wait out the year.
India allows changes in retail price of electricity only once a year, resulting in haggling between state electricity regulators and discoms. The power ministry proposes to bring clarity in the sector by changing the rules under the Electricity Act. The changes in Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS) say that if fuel cos
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or