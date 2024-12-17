Rupee woes fail to slow rise in India's billion-dollar unlisted firms

Even as the earnings of listed companies in India have shot up in the post-pandemic period, sending the markets to great heights, the unlisted segment has not been far behind.

The group of unlisted firms has shown up dozens of companies with revenues of more than $1 billion over the past five years, shows an analysis of the data from Capitaline.

There were 190 such firms in 2019-20 (FY20). This rose to 249 in FY23. The numbers for FY24 are still being released, but the figure has reached 153 (chart 1).

Brokerage firm Zerodha crossed $1 billion in revenue in