Sabyasachi to offer 18-carat fine jewellery through Tata CLiQ Luxury

Sabyasachi Calcutta, the premier luxury brand, will launch its first digital jewellery boutique on Tata CLiQ Luxury on August 21, marking its debut in online fine jewellery retail.

Founder and Creative Director Sabyasachi Mukherjee said the brand will also eventually offer bags and perfumes online, but its clothing line will remain offline.

“A very simple reason why I don’t want to do that is because we want to uphold the highest form of craftsmanship with clothing. My job, as both an entrepreneur and as someone who has a vision for a larger India, is to make sure that I uphold