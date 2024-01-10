Sensex (    %)
                        
Sajjan Jindal's JSW Cement starts IPO discussions with 8 i-bankers

People in the know also added, the group plans to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore from the IPO. The IPO, they added, is likely to be listed after India's general elections scheduled in May this year

Amritha PillayDev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

Sajjan Jindal’s JSW group has started discussions with eight investment banks (i-banks) to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of its cement business, said people in the know.

The group’s management had earlier indicated 2024 as the year to list the vertical. “The process is at a very advanced stage,” said the source.

A second source listed JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital, SBI Capital, DAM Capital, Axis, Citi, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies, as some of the investment bankers that JSW Cement is in final discussions with for the IPO.

People in the know also added that the group plans to raise up to

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 9:10 PM IST

