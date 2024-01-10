Sajjan Jindal's JSW Cement starts IPO discussions with 8 i-bankers

Sajjan Jindal’s JSW group has started discussions with eight investment banks (i-banks) to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of its cement business, said people in the know.

The group’s management had earlier indicated 2024 as the year to list the vertical. “The process is at a very advanced stage,” said the source.

A second source listed JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital, SBI Capital, DAM Capital, Axis, Citi, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies, as some of the investment bankers that JSW Cement is in final discussions with for the IPO.

People in the know also added that the group plans to raise up to