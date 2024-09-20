Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Samsung India, unions hold out amid output cut as strike enters Day 12

Samsung India, unions hold out amid output cut as strike enters Day 12

According to CITU, around 90 per cent of the total 1723 workers of the Sriperumbudur plant are participating in the strike

Samsung India
Premium

Shine Jacob Sriperumbudur
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 11:37 PM IST
When Chennai residents were suffering due to the scorching heat over the past one week — with temperatures touching their highest ever (39 degrees Celsius) like in 1920 and 2002 — a group of workers continued their strike about 45 km away at the Samsung Electronics unit in Sriperumbudur.

The strike, backed by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (Citu), started on September 9.

Employees were conducting their strike on tents at a vacant ground around 300 metres away from the plant’s main gate.

“No worker should speak to any media or YouTube channel. Only leaders and

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon