Samsung's Sriperumbudur strike may impact India's manufacturing: GTRI

Besides, foreign investors are closely watching the situation at Samsung, and concerns over prolonged labour unrest may lead them to reconsider their plans in India

Samsung India
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

India risks losing significant ground in its quest to become a global manufacturing powerhouse if the labour strike at Samsung’s Sriperumbudur plant is not resolved soon, Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said on Monday.

If the Tamil Nadu government does not intervene swiftly, the situation could mirror the closure of Nokia’s Sriperumbudur plant a decade ago, resulting in job losses and shifting manufacturing dominance to China. India should establish industrial intelligence units to determine whether disruptions are influenced by foreign entities, according to the report prepared by former trade ministry official Ajay Srivastava.

