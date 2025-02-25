SAP Labs India looks to double its productivity gains from GenAI

SAP Labs India is looking to double its customers' productivity gains from using generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) by the end of this year, as the research arm of the German software company applies the technology across the value chain of its clients.

"Currently the productivity gain is about 20 per cent and our target by the end of the year is to take it to 40 per cent," Sindhu Gangadharan, managing director of SAP Labs India, told Business Standard at the sidelines of Nasscom Technology Leadership Forum 2025.

While SAP Labs has managed to take the productivity gains to its