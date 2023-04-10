SBI Foundation hands out Rs 30 lakh grant in Shark Tank-like pitch fest

It is a busy Sunday at the Vishwa Yuvak Kendra in Chanakyapuri in New Delhi. The headquarters of the youth-centric non-profit is the venue for State Bank of India Foundation’s Youth for India (YFI) pitch fest – a Shark Tank-like final round that has eight young men and women vying for a grant of Rs 30 lakh.
The shortlisted eight are YFI alumni. The nine-member jury, which includes SBI Foundation MD and CEO Sanjay Prakash, finally picks four winners. Each gets a grant of Rs 6 lakh, and the remaining four are given Rs 1.5 lakh each to take their projects forward.
Among the winners is Nitesh Bhardwaj, 31, a fellow from the 2016-2017 batch who started Aadiwasi Janjagruti — a project to connect with the Adivasi population in Dhadgaon village in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district. “Through the Ulgulan Foundation that we founded, we want to use mobile technology to help educate the Adivasi population of government welfare s
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or