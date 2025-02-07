SC asks Danny Gaekwad to deposit Rs 600 crore for Religare counter offer

The Supreme Court today extended the Burman family's open offer for an additional stake in financial services firm Religare Enterprises to February 12th and asked the US-based investor Danny Gaekwad to deposit Rs 600 crore in terms of its competing offer against the Burman family's open offer on or before February 12th, failing which this order will be set aside.

The public offer, which was to close on Friday, will continue till February 12th. In case Gaekwad deposits the said amount on or before February 12th, then the Burman open offer will remain open until Securities and Exchange Board of