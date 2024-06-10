Business Standard
Scope for airfares to grow while remaining affordable: Akasa CEO Vinay Dube

We have lots of room for airfares to grow while still being extremely affordable for the Indian consumer, he noted

Vinay Dubey, co-founder and CEO of Akasa Air


Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

Airfares in India are still among the lowest in the world, giving Indian carriers significant headroom to increase them while ensuring they remain affordable for Indian consumers, according to Akasa Air founder and CEO Vinay Dube in an interview with Business Standard.

When asked if Akasa Air plans to follow IndiGo, which recently announced it would be introducing business class in its planes, he replied, "For the moment, no. Will we have a particular type of seat for 8-10 customers? No."

Moreover, he challenged the characterisation of airlines as solely "low-cost" or "full-service." "I do not believe it is such
First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

