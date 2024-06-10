Scope for airfares to grow while remaining affordable: Akasa CEO Vinay Dube

Airfares in India are still among the lowest in the world, giving Indian carriers significant headroom to increase them while ensuring they remain affordable for Indian consumers, according to Akasa Air founder and CEO Vinay Dube in an interview with Business Standard.

When asked if Akasa Air plans to follow IndiGo, which recently announced it would be introducing business class in its planes, he replied, "For the moment, no. Will we have a particular type of seat for 8-10 customers? No."

Moreover, he challenged the characterisation of airlines as solely "low-cost" or "full-service." "I do not believe it is such