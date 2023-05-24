close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SpiceJet to get partial relief from Sebi after debt recast deal with lessor

Airline won't have to appoint independent valuer but Carlyle will need to follow six-month lock-in

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
SpiceJet
Premium

Earlier, SpiceJet had entered into settlements with other lessors such as Avolon and Goshawk

3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 4:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Beleaguered airline SpiceJet may get partial relief from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for a preferential allotment to the aircraft lessor Carlyle Aero Group.
In an informal guidance letter dated May 23, the markets regulator has said that the rules around appointing an independent valuer under the Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements (ICDR) will not be applicable on the allotment to Carlyle.
However, the aircraft lessor will have to observe a six-month lock-in period on the proposed issuance of equity shares under the Regulation 167(2) of ICDR norms.
Or

Also Read

'Air travel has come roaring back': SpiceJet net profit rises 160%

SpiceJet soars 15% as net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 107 crore in Q3

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

SpiceJet plans to revive 25 planes as Go First files for bankruptcy

SpiceJet tanks 19%, crashes to near 8-year low on heavy volumes

Nayara Energy exports dip, 0.07 mn tonnes diesel flows to Europe in FY23

Abu Dhabi funds, Hinduja group could invest in Adani firms' share sale

Moody's affirms Hero FinCorp's long-term corporate rating at "Ba1"

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: HDFC AMC receives Sebi approval to change control

Mahindra & Mahindra sells entire stake in Mahindra CIE at Rs 447.6 a share

Topics : SEBI SpiceJet Carlyle

First Published: May 24 2023 | 4:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

SpiceJet to get partial relief from Sebi after debt recast deal with lessor

SpiceJet
3 min read
Premium

IBM expanding in tier-2, tier-3 locations in India: IBM India MD Patel

Sandip Patel, IMB India MD
9 min read

Nayara Energy exports dip, 0.07 mn tonnes diesel flows to Europe in FY23

Nayara Energy
3 min read
Premium

Abu Dhabi funds, Hinduja group could invest in Adani firms' share sale

Adani
3 min read

Moody's affirms Hero FinCorp's long-term corporate rating at "Ba1"

Hero FinCorp
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Amara Raja Batteries Q4 results: Consolidated profit rises 41% to Rs 139 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read

NMDC Q4 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 2,277 cr, revenue falls 13%

Govt to sell up to 7.5% in NMDC via OFS on Tuesday, may get Rs 3,621 cr
2 min read

Biocon Q4 results: Net profit rises 31% to Rs 313 cr, revenue up 57%

SAT stays Biocon insider trading order
3 min read

Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath is backing on domestic consumption

Nikhil Kamath
2 min read

India's airlines: Both Go First and bankruptcy laws need a rescue

Go First
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon