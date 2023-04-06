On-tap application to set up fab plants likely; Meity may consider proposal

The government is tweaking the semiconductor and display fab scheme so that interested parties can make an application on tap instead of being subjected to a 45-day deadline, according to sources. At present, interested applicants have to apply within 45 days to be considered eligible for financial incentives.
The new scheme will permit interested players to make an application to set up a fab plant any time without any deadlines. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is expected to consider the proposal.
The only condition is that the proposal will be subject to the total budget earmarked for financial incentives under the semiconductor scheme which is pegged at $10 billion. However, the government has hinted that the budget can be increased, if required.
