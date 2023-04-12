Serum re-starts Covishield production, seeks to despatch 6 mn Covovax doses

Speaking to Business Standard, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said, “We have restarted production of Covishield after stopping it about a year back. We will make two-three batches and stockpile 5-6 million doses of Covishield to supply to hospitals if anyone wants it. I understand some people are comfortable getting a Covishield shot as their third dose.”

Only 441 vaccine doses were administered during the past 24 hours.