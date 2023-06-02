India Inc earnings see sharp slowdown in FY23; non-BFSI profits contract

These companies reported combined net profits of Rs 9.94 trillion in FY23, up from the Rs 9.5 trillion a year ago and Rs 5.93 trillion in FY21.

The combined net profit growth of a common sample of 907 key listed companies that are part of the BSE500, BSE Mid-Cap and BSE Small Cap indices was just 4.6 per cent year-on-year in FY23, a sharp deceleration from the 60.4 per cent in FY22 and 89.7 per cent in FY21.