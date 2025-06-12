Skoda aims automatics to form 70% of India sales, eyes 3% market share

Skoda Auto India eyes a 3 per cent share of the domestic car market by the end of this year—up from the current 1.8 per cent, indicating a doubling of sales—it sees an opportunity in the automatic transmission segment, which currently constitutes only 25 per cent of the market. Aseyes a 3 per cent share of the domestic car market by the end of this year—up from the current 1.8 per cent, indicating a doubling of sales—it sees an opportunity in the automatic transmission segment, which currently constitutes only 25 per cent of the market.

Skoda already has a higher penetration of automatics in its overall sales. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, told Business Standard that the automatic version of the Kylaq has been priced (starting at ₹10.85 lakh) to make it one of the most accessible torque converter automatic cars