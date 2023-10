Ashok Leyland expects 20% revenue from exports in 5 years: Dheeraj Hinduja

Tata Group to make iPhones in India for global market: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Aston Martin to double its volume with new South India dealership

IndiaMart Q2 result: Consolidated net profit at Rs 69.4 cr, revenue up 23%

HUL, Colgate, UBL: Here's how to trade FMCG stocks post ITC de-merger plan

Colgate exploring options to bring products from global portfolio to India

Colgate-Palmolive stock likely to trend higher on growth revival hopes

While the stock is up 44 per cent from its lows in January this year, further gains will depend on its ability to sustain higher growth rates.

The Colgate-Palmolive (India) stock gained 2.3 per cent in trade on Friday, and ended at Rs 2,079 per share. This was on the back of a robust operating performance in the July-September quarter of 2023-24 (Q2FY24) and expectations of gradual sales recovery going ahead.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com