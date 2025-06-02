Maruti Suzuki seeks govt help to revive small car demand in India

Maruti Suzuki has sought government’s intervention to revive small car demand in India. The company said on Monday that the demand is not improving because of affordability issues and financing bottlenecks, which is stopping people from upgrading to four-wheelers from two-wheelers.

The company also said that there will be no immediate production impact from China’s export curbs on rare earth magnets -- which are used in electric motors and other automotive parts

In May, the company’s mini segment (Alto, S-Presso) saw a significant year-on-year drop of 31.5 per cent, selling 6,776 units compared to 9,902 units last year.

“Government should