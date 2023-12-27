Sensex (    %)
                        
Smaller electric two-wheeler players unlikely to raise prices in 2024

The prices of E2Ws range from Rs 90,000 to Rs 1 lakh, the players being Lohia Auto, Godawari Electric, Emobi, etc

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 9:16 PM IST

Smaller players manufacturing electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) are unlikely to raise prices of their models initially in 2024 in order to ensure volumes do not drop.

The prices of E2Ws range from Rs 90,000 to Rs 1 lakh, the players being Lohia Auto, Godawari Electric, Emobi, etc.

As India’s E2W sector gears up to go past one million in 2024, manufacturers are likely to maintain price stability, underpinned by strategic independence from subsidies under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (and Hybrid) Vehicles II (FAME II), localisation efforts, sustainability initiatives, and a focus on affordability.

Godawari Electric Motors, which entered the

Topics : Electric Vehicles two wheeler sales

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 9:16 PM IST

