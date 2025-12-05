Smartworld enters Noida with 6-acre land buy; ₹2,000 cr project planned

Gurugram-based Smartworld Developers on Thursday acquired a 6-acre land parcel in Sector 98, Noida through an auction, announcing its entry into the city’s market. People in the know told Business Standard that the acquisition bid was made at Rs 414 crore.

“We are planning a mixed-use development comprising premium, branded residences, high street retail and serviced homes,” Ashish Jerath, president for sales and marketing at Smartworld Developers, told Business Standard.

The company said that the project will have a total development cost of Rs 2,000 crore, with the gross sale value projected at over Rs 3,000 crore.

