Snowflake to set up R&D centre in India, expand operations in Pune

Snowflake, a cloud-based data warehousing company, is looking to set up a research and development (R&D) centre in India soon, in addition to the Centre of Excellence (CoE) it has in Pune, the company’s chief executive officer said.

Snowflake is committed to growing our India business and continuing to invest in strengthening our talent base, expanding our office presence, and building capabilities to drive enterprise tech work out of our Pune CoE. To this extent, we are also actively considering setting up our R&D centre in India soon,” Sridhar Ramaswamy said during a virtual media roundtable ahead of