Some of our best firms globally were created in downturns: Sequoia India MD

RISC-V is a set of instructions that defines how a particular software interacts with a chipset

Aryaman GuptaSourabh Lele New Delhi
Mohit Bhatnagar
Mohit Bhatnagar, Managing Director, Sequoia India

3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 8:26 PM IST
At a time when the start-up ecosystem is going through a funding slowdown, Sequoia India is seeing a new window of opportunity for semiconductor start-ups – a fairly nascent sector in India – where it has recently taken two new bets.
“Some of our best companies globally have been created in downturns and recessions,” Mohit Bhatnagar, Managing Director, Sequoia India, told Business Standard. “So, this is a great time for us to do the primary work needed to explore new sectors like semiconductors. It’s actually a pretty fun time to be a VC,” he says.
The investment giant recently took a bet in InCore Semiconductors, a start-up building RISC-V processor cores in India, infusing $3 million into the fledgling firm as a seed funding. The investment was announced at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s ‘SemiCon India FutureDesign Roadshow' led by Minister Rajeev Cha
First Published: May 15 2023 | 8:26 PM IST

Some of our best firms globally were created in downturns: Sequoia India MD

