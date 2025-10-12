Sona Comstar MD Singh flags magnet quality issues under PLI scheme

Sona Comstar, one of India’s leading auto component makers, has raised questions about the quality of rare earth permanent magnets (REPMs) that will be produced under the Ministry of Heavy Industries’ (MHI) proposed production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

The company’s Managing Director Vivek Vikram Singh, in a meeting held a few weeks ago with various stakeholders such as the MHI and the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), requested the government to develop the testing infrastructure needed to ensure the quality of REPMs manufactured in the country under the proposed scheme.

“During the meeting, Singh raised concerns about the quality of