Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 07:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Sonata Software sees Q4 revenue hit as top client pushes AI automation

Sonata Software sees Q4 revenue hit as top client pushes AI automation

Sonata Software's top client automating large parts of its outsourced business has led to a bigger-than-expected revenue fall and raised uncertainty over future growth

Sonata Software
Premium

Revenue from the international IT services segment fell 4 per cent sequentially in Q4 to Rs 702 crore, versus an earlier estimate of a 3.5 per cent decline. Photo: X@Sonata_Software

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sonata Software, a mid-tier IT services provider, said revenue decline from its top client was worse than anticipated during the fourth quarter of FY25, as the client looked to automate a significant portion of the business it previously outsourced.
 
This shift has created considerable uncertainty, with Sonata unsure whether the client will automate further portions of its outsourced business—potentially impacting future revenue and growth prospects.
 
Sonata’s disclosure marks the first time an Indian IT services firm has publicly flagged revenue loss directly attributable to a client’s automation strategy. The development poses broader implications for small and mid-sized firms that often
Topics : Sonata Software Technology

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon