Sonata Software sees Q4 revenue hit as top client pushes AI automation

Sonata Software, a mid-tier IT services provider, said revenue decline from its top client was worse than anticipated during the fourth quarter of FY25, as the client looked to automate a significant portion of the business it previously outsourced.

This shift has created considerable uncertainty, with Sonata unsure whether the client will automate further portions of its outsourced business—potentially impacting future revenue and growth prospects.

Sonata’s disclosure marks the first time an Indian IT services firm has publicly flagged revenue loss directly attributable to a client’s automation strategy. The development poses broader implications for small and mid-sized firms that often