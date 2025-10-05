Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Chennai firm to launch world's first all-women lunar mission by 2027

Chennai firm to launch world's first all-women lunar mission by 2027

Space Kidz India plans to send a symbolic lunar payload aboard Japan's iSpace mission in 2027, engaging girl students from 108 countries in design and training

Space Kidz has begun training students through a structured programme developed with support from Zoho.

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

A Chennai-based space startup, Space Kidz India, is preparing to script history with the world’s first all-women scientific lunar mission by 2027. The company’s mascot and sensors are set to hitch a ride aboard Japan’s iSpace Resilience spacecraft as part of the Hakuto-R mission.
 
Before the lunar launch, Space Kidz plans to send a Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite between October and December 2026 as a precursor to the main mission. The initiative — expected to cost around ₹120 crore — will involve girl students aged 14–18 from 108 countries who will collaborate with the Space Kidz team throughout the project.
