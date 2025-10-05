Chennai firm to launch world's first all-women lunar mission by 2027

A Chennai-based space startup, Space Kidz India, is preparing to script history with the world’s first all-women scientific lunar mission by 2027. The company’s mascot and sensors are set to hitch a ride aboard Japan’s iSpace Resilience spacecraft as part of the Hakuto-R mission.

Before the lunar launch, Space Kidz plans to send a Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite between October and December 2026 as a precursor to the main mission. The initiative — expected to cost around ₹120 crore — will involve girl students aged 14–18 from 108 countries who will collaborate with the Space Kidz team throughout the project.