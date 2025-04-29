Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 09:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
State Bank of India mulls equity capital raise to fund growth in FY26

The country's largest bank, State Bank of India, is planning to raise equity capital in the current financial year to support business growth.
 
The board, at its meeting on May 3, 2025, would discuss and approve the proposal for raising equity during FY26. The capital raising could be through Follow-on Public Offer (FPO), Rights Issue, Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or any other mode or combination of these, SBI informed the BSE.
 
SBI's share closed 0.72 per cent lower at Rs 811.75 per share on the BSE. The board is also considering the results for the fourth quarter ended March 2025
