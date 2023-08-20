Sterlite Copper keeps all doors open for the Thoothukudi plant restart

Sri Peraathu Selvi Ammal Thirukovil at Mattakkadai, a small temple in the city of Thoothukudi, is a preferred destination for hundreds of devotees every day. Possibly viewed as a corporate seeking divine intervention or an attempt to win the hearts of locals, Vedanta's Sterlite Copper constructed a new temple here a few months ago.

Exactly five years and three months ago, in May 2018, Vedanta's Sterlite Copper unit was closed following an order issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).