Strong cash flows, robust pipeline boost outlook for Godrej Properties

The pre-sales volume of Godrej Properties (GPL) for Q3FY25 declined 6 per cent Y-o-Y (down 21 per cent Q-o-Q) to 4.1 million square feet (msf), resulting in a pre-sales value of Rs 5,450 crore (down 5 per cent each Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q). About 77 per cent came from newly launched projects. For 9MFY25, pre-sales were up 48 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 19,300 crore.

In Q3FY25, GPL launched seven projects across four cities, with a total cumulative saleable potential of 2.2msf, and delivered 2.6msf. GPL added four new projects in Q3FY25 with potential saleable area of 5.9msf and an estimated