Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Strong cash flows, robust pipeline boost outlook for Godrej Properties

Strong cash flows, robust pipeline boost outlook for Godrej Properties

Commercial projects on Golf Course Road, Gurugram, received an occupancy certificate in Q3FY25 and are 40 per cent leased out

Godrej Properties
Premium

Godrej Properties

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The pre-sales volume of Godrej Properties (GPL) for Q3FY25 declined 6 per cent Y-o-Y (down 21 per cent Q-o-Q) to 4.1 million square feet (msf), resulting in a pre-sales value of Rs 5,450 crore (down 5 per cent each Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q). About 77 per cent came from newly launched projects. For 9MFY25, pre-sales were up 48 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 19,300 crore.
 
In Q3FY25, GPL launched seven projects across four cities, with a total cumulative saleable potential of 2.2msf, and delivered 2.6msf. GPL added four new projects in Q3FY25 with potential saleable area of 5.9msf and an estimated
Topics : Godrej Properties Godrej Properties' Cash Flow

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon