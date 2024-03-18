Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sun Pharma's growth pill: Specialising in specialty and scaling in India

Brokerages administer confidence boost, elevating EPS forecasts and target prices for 2024-25

Sun Pharma
Premium

Sun Pharma

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 12:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Traction for its specialty portfolio, a strong showing in the domestic market, and better regulatory compliance are positives for the country’s largest pharmaceutical (pharma) company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Given the triggers, some brokerages have increased their earnings per share estimates and target price for 2024–25 (FY25). This should sustain the momentum for the stock, which has been one of the major pharma gainers in 2023–24 (FY24), rising 57 per cent. It is currently trading at Rs 1,547 per share.

Although the base for its specialty segment is high, brokerages expect the company to sustain growth rates.

ALSO READ: 

Also Read

Sun Pharma Q2FY24 results: Net profit surges 5% to Rs 2,375.5 crore

Sun Pharma to acquire remaining stake in Israeli firm Taro for Rs 2,892 cr

South Korea's Mirae Asset Securities buys Sharekhan for Rs 3,000 crore

BNP Paribas sells retail broking arm Sharekhan To S Korea's Mirae

Spouses capable of earning should not burden their partner: Delhi HC

A battle of delivery speeds: Blinkit, Zepto ignite quick commerce firestorm

Fintechs lead small-ticket loans' volume with 77% market share: Study

Despite IT slowdown, high demand for GenAI courses: Simplilearn CEO

Jindal Stainless supplies steel for Kolkata's underwater metro project

Decathlon to accelerate investments in India on production, expansion: CEO

Topics : Sun Pharma Pharma industry Sharekhan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 12:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon