Sun Pharma's growth pill: Specialising in specialty and scaling in India

Traction for its specialty portfolio, a strong showing in the domestic market, and better regulatory compliance are positives for the country’s largest pharmaceutical (pharma) company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Given the triggers, some brokerages have increased their earnings per share estimates and target price for 2024–25 (FY25). This should sustain the momentum for the stock, which has been one of the major pharma gainers in 2023–24 (FY24), rising 57 per cent. It is currently trading at Rs 1,547 per share.

Although the base for its specialty segment is high, brokerages expect the company to sustain growth rates.

