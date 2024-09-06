Business Standard
Swiggy rolls out 'incognito mode' to help users order food discreetly

Available on both Swiggy Food and Instamart, incognito mode ensures that users can place orders and keep their selections confidential

Prateek Shukla
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Leading on-demand food delivery platform Swiggy has rolled out a new 'incognito mode' feature, allowing users to place orders privately across food and quick commerce.
Whether planning a surprise, treating oneself, or making a discreet purchase, incognito mode keeps these orders out of the app’s history, removing the need for manual deletion, the company said in a press release.
Prioritising privacy

With shared accounts becoming increasingly common, many purchases may not be intended for the eyes of family, friends, or partners. To address this, Swiggy has introduced a new incognito mode that allows users to make private orders, such as a surprise birthday cake or an anniversary gift, without these transactions showing up in their order history. Available on both Swiggy Food and Instamart, the feature ensures that users can keep their purchases confidential.
 
This mode is especially useful for more discreet orders, such as personal wellness products on Swiggy Instamart. The feature reassures users that their private purchases will not be visible to others, as confirmed by the company.
“As our social lives expand, there are still moments we prefer to keep private, and incognito mode caters to that need,” said Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy’s Food Marketplace. “Whether ordering a meal or making a personal purchase, this feature guarantees privacy. We’re thrilled to provide users with a seamless and discreet experience across our services.”
Currently, 10 per cent of Swiggy users have access to incognito mode, with a full rollout expected soon.
How Swiggy's incognito mode works
To use incognito mode, users need to activate it by toggling a switch in their cart. Once turned on, a reminder will appear, confirming that the feature is active. After the order is delivered, it remains visible for three hours in case of any issues. After this window, the order is automatically hidden from the history, ensuring privacy.
Swiggy has been rolling out several updates to improve user engagement and convenience. Recent additions from the platform include features like group ordering, eat lists, explore mode, reordering, and similar carts, among others.

Topics : Swiggy Food delivery User privacy Online shopping Online marketplace

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

