Swiggy rolls out 'incognito mode' to help users order food discreetly

This mode is especially useful for more discreet orders, such as personal wellness products on Swiggy Instamart. The feature reassures users that their private purchases will not be visible to others, as confirmed by the company.

“As our social lives expand, there are still moments we prefer to keep private, and incognito mode caters to that need,” said Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy’s Food Marketplace. “Whether ordering a meal or making a personal purchase, this feature guarantees privacy. We’re thrilled to provide users with a seamless and discreet experience across our services.”

Currently, 10 per cent of Swiggy users have access to incognito mode, with a full rollout expected soon.

How Swiggy's incognito mode works

To use incognito mode, users need to activate it by toggling a switch in their cart. Once turned on, a reminder will appear, confirming that the feature is active. After the order is delivered, it remains visible for three hours in case of any issues. After this window, the order is automatically hidden from the history, ensuring privacy.

Swiggy has been rolling out several updates to improve user engagement and convenience. Recent additions from the platform include features like group ordering, eat lists, explore mode, reordering, and similar carts, among others.