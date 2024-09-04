Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Food delivery major Swiggy reshuffles top deck ahead of upcoming IPO

Food delivery major Swiggy reshuffles top deck ahead of upcoming IPO

This comes at a time when competition is intensifying in the rapidly growing quick commerce space

swiggy

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Food delivery major Swiggy is reshuffling its top deck ahead of its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), expected sometime later this month.

The company on Wednesday said that it has roped in Dhruvish Thakkar as assistant vice president for revenue and growth at Swiggy Dineout, who was previously senior director, head of marketing and revenue at Flipkart.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, Thakkar is not the only former Flipkart executive that the food delivery major has hired. Last week, Swiggy appointed Flipkart’s former senior vice president and head of grocery Amitesh Jha as the chief executive officer of its quick commerce business, Swiggy Instamart. He replaced co-founder Phani Kishan, who will now assume a broader organisation-wide role overseeing Swiggy’s central growth unit.

Early last month, the company had appointed Sairam Krishnamurthy as senior vice president and chief operating officer (COO) of Instamart. His appointment followed a series of senior hires at Instamart.

The company has recently brought in Himavant Srikrishna Kurnala as senior vice president of product and business, Aakash Bhotika as vice president - technical advisor, Mayank Rajvaidya as vice president of fruits and vegetables, and Manu Sasidharan as associate vice president of the FMCG category for Instamart.

Meanwhile, Swiggy’s chief growth and marketing officer Ashwath Swaminathan has left the firm. This follows Karthik Gurumurthy, senior vice president, who left the firm late last year to build his own venture.

Anuj Rathi, former head of revenue and growth, quit in September 2023, while Swiggy’s former chief technology officer Dale Vaz had also put in his papers in April last year.

More From This Section

semiconductor

BigEndian Semiconductors raises $3 mn in funding led by Vertex Ventures

Aadit Palicha

Zepto adds $340 million to basket; valuation at $5 billion ahead of IPO

Startup funding

VC funding for Indian startups up 42% to $6.3 bn in Jan-July: GlobalData

Hari Menon

10-minute delivery to become BigBasket's default option: CEO Hari Menon

HouseEazy

Delhi-based Proptech startup HouseEazy raises $7 mn in Series-A funding


Swiggy reshuffling its top deck comes ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), expected in the coming few weeks. In April, Swiggy had confidentially filed its IPO papers for Rs 10,400 crore (approximately $1.25 billion). The food delivery giant is reportedly targeting a valuation of around $15 billion for its stock market debut.

This comes at a time when competition is intensifying in the rapidly growing quick commerce space. Players like Zepto, Blinkit, and BB Now are rapidly expanding their operations, be it in terms of category expansion, scaling their dark store networks, or getting into newer cities. Moreover, e-commerce incumbents like Flipkart and Amazon have also jumped into the mix.

According to a report by HSBC Global, Instamart's share has fallen from 52 per cent in March 2022 to 32 per cent in January 2024. At the same time, Blinkit emerged as the market leader with a 40 per cent share, while Zepto's market share has risen from 15 per cent in March 2022 to 22 per cent in January 2024.

Also Read

PremiumIPO

Primary driver: How average listing gains are pushing IPO subscriptions

share market stock market trading

Premier Energies gains 86% on trading debut; Nifty gains for a 14th day

ipo market listing share market

ECOS Mobility IPO GMP surges 40%; experts eye double digit listing gains

IPO

Bajaj Housing Finance targets nearly $7 bn valuation through $782 mn IPO

ipo market listing share market

SK Finance gets IPO approval; Baazar Style booked 4.64x on second day

Topics : IPO Swiggy listing stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon