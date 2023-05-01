Swiggy's new Rs 2 'platform fee' on food delivery order irks users

Swiggy’s new platform fee of Rs 2 on food delivery orders, levied on all users irrespective of cart value, has met with indignation from customers since it was rolled out last week.
The move has drawn the ire of many Swiggy users, who took to Twitter to voice their complaints.
“Wow! Swiggy is not a “Food Delivery Company”. It’s a “Food Trading Company” that buys food at a low price and then sells it at a higher price. And then there is a delivery fee. And now they want to charge a ‘platform fee’ as well,” tweeted Mahesh Mohan, a customer.
