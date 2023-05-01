close

Swiggy's new Rs 2 'platform fee' on food delivery order irks users

The move has drawn the ire of many Swiggy users, who took to Twitter to voice their complaints

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
Swiggy, food delivery app, online food delivery
A Swiggy representative on Twitter said the new charge was a flat fee to ensure the “upkeep” of the app, “allowing us to continually improve and provide you with a seamless experience”

Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 6:39 PM IST
Swiggy’s new platform fee of Rs 2 on food delivery orders, levied on all users irrespective of cart value, has met with indignation from customers since it was rolled out last week.
The move has drawn the ire of many Swiggy users, who took to Twitter to voice their complaints.
“Wow! Swiggy is not a “Food Delivery Company”. It’s a “Food Trading Company” that buys food at a low price and then sells it at a higher price. And then there is a delivery fee. And now they want to charge a ‘platform fee’ as well,” tweeted Mahesh Mohan, a customer.
Topics : Swiggy Food delivery

First Published: May 01 2023 | 10:36 PM IST

