Biocon arm Syngene eyes late-stage clinical supplies amid regulatory shift

As regulators ease biosimilar trial norms, Syngene International is expanding into late-stage clinical supply production, betting on biologics and peptide manufacturing for growth

Syngene International
Syngene highlighted that two major biologics manufacturing sites are becoming operational—one in Bengaluru, which is already producing clinical batches, and another in Bayview, US (Photo: X@SyngeneIntl)

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As international regulators such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) plan to ease frameworks for biosimilar clinical trials, Biocon arm Syngene International Limited is seizing the opportunity to scale up, moving from clinical batch manufacturing to late-stage clinical supply production.
 
Positioned to deepen its presence in high-end biologics and peptide manufacturing, the company views the evolving biotech landscape—shaped by recovering funding, supportive regulations, and shifting global supply chains—as a pivotal moment for expansion.
 
What is Syngene’s strategy for scaling up in biologics and peptides?
 
Clinical batch manufacturing focuses on producing small quantities
