Global conflicts, US tariffs may affect revenue: Tata Communications CEO

Uncertainties due to geopolitical factors, ongoing conflicts, and US tariff orders are likely to be the headwinds, causing a slowdown in customer spend in the time to come, and may impact revenues of Tata Communications in the future, the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amur Swaminathan Lakshminarayanan told Business Standard.

In a virtual interaction, the top executive said that the slowdown in spending may also have a spillover impact, affecting the company's ambition of achieving $1 billion revenue from the US market by 2027-28.

“On the other hand, there is still a good degree of excitement from the technology-induced macro