South Indian Bank Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 10% to ₹322 crore

South Indian Bank on Thursday reported a 10 per cent rise in profit to ₹322 crore during the first quarter.
The Kerala-based bank had a net profit of ₹294 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal year.
The total income rose to ₹2,984 crore during the June quarter of 2025-26, from ₹2,736 crore in the same of FY25, South Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Interest earned by the bank grew to ₹2,362 crore as compared to ₹2,314 crore in June quarter FY25.
During the period, operating profit of the bank rose to ₹672 crore as compared to ₹508 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 3.15 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter from 4.50 per cent a year ago.
Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.68 per cent as against 1.44 per cent in the year-ago period.
Capital adequacy ratio of the bank rose to 19.48 per cent from 18.11 per cent in the same quarter of FY25.
