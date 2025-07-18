Friday, July 18, 2025 | 10:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / South Indian Bank Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 10% to ₹322 crore

South Indian Bank Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 10% to ₹322 crore

The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 3.15 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter from 4.50 per cent a year ago

q1 results, company quarter 1

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank rose to 19.48 per cent from 18.11 per cent in the same quarter of FY25. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Indian Bank on Thursday reported a 10 per cent rise in profit to ₹322 crore during the first quarter.

The Kerala-based bank had a net profit of ₹294 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal year.

The total income rose to ₹2,984 crore during the June quarter of 2025-26, from ₹2,736 crore in the same of FY25, South Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank grew to ₹2,362 crore as compared to ₹2,314 crore in June quarter FY25. 

During the period, operating profit of the bank rose to ₹672 crore as compared to ₹508 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

 

Also Read

Q4, Q4 results

South Indian Bank Q4 results: Profit up 19% to Rs 342 cr on higher income

Thrissur-based South Indian Bank (SIB)

South Indian Bank posts highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 342 crore in Q3

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Q3 results today: Tata Tech, IndiaMART among 32 to post earnings on Jan 21

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail

Reliance Retail Q1FY26 results: Net profit up 33% on expansion spree

PremiumEU, FTA, FTA talks, digital trade, FTA talks, Anti-Fraud clause

India, EU resolve digital differences in free trade agreement talks

The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 3.15 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter from 4.50 per cent a year ago. 

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.68 per cent as against 1.44 per cent in the year-ago period.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank rose to 19.48 per cent from 18.11 per cent in the same quarter of FY25. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank Q1 FY26 results: Net profit down 65% on rising bad loans

Jio Platforms Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 25% to ₹7,110 crore

Q1 results: User addition helps Jio log 25% profit jump, 15% rise in Arpu

L&T Finance commercial paper fundraising, L&T Finance liabilities 2025, easing interest rates India, RBI liquidity measures 2025, Sachinn Joshi L&T Finance, short-term borrowing trends India, CP market India 2025, repo rate cut expectation India, L&T

L&T Finance Q1FY26 profit rises 2.3% Y-o-Y to ₹701 crore, up 10% Q-o-Q

Mukesh Ambani, Ambani

RIL Q1FY26 results: Profit up 78% at ₹26,994 crore, revenue rises 6%

q1 results, earnings, companies, india inc, corporate

Hindustan Zinc's Q1 consolidated net profit drops 4.7% to ₹2,234 crore

Topics : South Indian Bank Banks Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon