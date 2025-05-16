Tata Consultancy Services emerges payout master in India's IT industry

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has emerged as the most generous dividend payer in India’s information technology (IT) services sector, with the highest payout-to-net earnings share among its peers over the past five years.

India’s largest IT services exporter has distributed an average of 99.7 per cent of its annual consolidated net profit to shareholders through equity dividends and share buybacks during the five-year period. It is followed by Tech Mahindra with an average payout share of 91.2 per cent, and Infosys at 82.4 per cent. HCL Technologies (77 per cent) and Wipro (62.6 per cent) round out

the top five.